PI Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,395.20 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,395.20 crore in March 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 1,197.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.40 crore in March 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 179.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.00 crore in March 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 271.60 crore in March 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 13.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.96 in March 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,518.25 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.75% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,395.20 1,356.30 1,197.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,395.20 1,356.30 1,197.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 720.30 671.30 755.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.90 20.90 12.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.20 34.50 -74.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.00 125.40 109.60
Depreciation 53.60 50.30 44.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.80 207.70 167.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.40 246.20 182.60
Other Income 20.00 26.00 44.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.40 272.20 226.80
Interest 2.70 3.30 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 268.70 268.90 222.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 268.70 268.90 222.40
Tax 64.90 46.60 42.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 203.80 222.30 179.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 203.80 222.30 179.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.60 0.30 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.40 222.60 179.80
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.49 14.67 11.96
Diluted EPS 13.48 14.67 11.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.49 14.67 11.96
Diluted EPS 13.48 14.67 11.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
