    PI Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,910.40 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,910.40 crore in June 2023 up 23.79% from Rs. 1,543.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.90 crore in June 2023 up 45.92% from Rs. 262.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 514.70 crore in June 2023 up 39.22% from Rs. 369.70 crore in June 2022.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 25.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.30 in June 2022.

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,882.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.54% returns over the last 6 months and 18.49% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,910.401,565.601,543.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,910.401,565.601,543.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials971.90849.30868.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods67.7035.0062.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.80-20.40-65.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost173.50134.50124.60
    Depreciation69.7057.7056.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.30224.40206.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax398.10285.10289.60
    Other Income46.9049.5024.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax445.00334.60313.70
    Interest4.303.303.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax440.70331.30310.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax440.70331.30310.10
    Tax62.5051.9051.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities378.20279.40258.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period378.20279.40258.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.701.203.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates382.90280.60262.40
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2418.4917.30
    Diluted EPS25.2418.5017.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2418.4917.30
    Diluted EPS25.2418.5017.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

