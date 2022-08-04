 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PI Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,543.20 crore, up 29.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,543.20 crore in June 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 1,193.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.40 crore in June 2022 up 40.17% from Rs. 187.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 369.70 crore in June 2022 up 33.66% from Rs. 276.60 crore in June 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 17.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.34 in June 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,028.50 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,543.20 1,395.20 1,193.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,543.20 1,395.20 1,193.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 868.80 720.30 798.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.90 33.90 65.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.10 26.20 -192.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.60 114.00 119.00
Depreciation 56.00 53.60 48.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.40 195.80 154.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.60 251.40 200.20
Other Income 24.10 20.00 27.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 313.70 271.40 227.90
Interest 3.60 2.70 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 310.10 268.70 224.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 310.10 268.70 224.50
Tax 51.60 64.90 40.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.50 203.80 184.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.50 203.80 184.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.90 0.60 3.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 262.40 204.40 187.20
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.30 13.49 12.34
Diluted EPS 17.29 13.48 12.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.01 13.49 12.34
Diluted EPS 17.29 13.48 12.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

