PI Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,543.20 crore, up 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,543.20 crore in June 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 1,193.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.40 crore in June 2022 up 40.17% from Rs. 187.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 369.70 crore in June 2022 up 33.66% from Rs. 276.60 crore in June 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 17.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.34 in June 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,028.50 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.