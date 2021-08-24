PI Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,193.80 crore, up 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,193.80 crore in June 2021 up 12.61% from Rs. 1,060.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.20 crore in June 2021 up 28.66% from Rs. 145.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.60 crore in June 2021 up 16.51% from Rs. 237.40 crore in June 2020.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.52 in June 2020.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,089.80 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months and 49.88% over the last 12 months.