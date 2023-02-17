 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PI Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.94% from Rs. 1,356.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.80 crore in December 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 222.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.30 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 322.50 crore in December 2021.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,613.20 1,770.00 1,356.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,613.20 1,770.00 1,356.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 744.80 971.40 671.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.60 54.60 20.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 72.10 -56.30 34.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.30 134.20 125.40
Depreciation 56.70 56.00 50.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 212.30 234.20 207.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 358.40 375.90 246.20
Other Income 50.20 31.70 26.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 408.60 407.60 272.20
Interest 8.90 11.10 3.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 399.70 396.50 268.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 399.70 396.50 268.90
Tax 48.40 62.90 46.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 351.30 333.60 222.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 351.30 333.60 222.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.50 1.20 0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 351.80 334.80 222.60
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.20 22.07 14.67
Diluted EPS 23.20 22.06 14.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.20 22.07 14.67
Diluted EPS 23.20 22.06 14.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited