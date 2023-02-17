PI Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.94% from Rs. 1,356.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.80 crore in December 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 222.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.30 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 322.50 crore in December 2021.