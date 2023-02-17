PI Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.94% from Rs. 1,356.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.80 crore in December 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 222.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.30 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 322.50 crore in December 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 23.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.67 in December 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,377.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 30.07% over the last 12 months.