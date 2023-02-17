English
    PI Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,613.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.94% from Rs. 1,356.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.80 crore in December 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 222.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.30 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 322.50 crore in December 2021.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 23.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.67 in December 2021.

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,377.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 30.07% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,613.201,770.001,356.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,613.201,770.001,356.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials744.80971.40671.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.6054.6020.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.10-56.3034.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.30134.20125.40
    Depreciation56.7056.0050.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses212.30234.20207.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax358.40375.90246.20
    Other Income50.2031.7026.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax408.60407.60272.20
    Interest8.9011.103.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax399.70396.50268.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax399.70396.50268.90
    Tax48.4062.9046.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities351.30333.60222.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period351.30333.60222.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.501.200.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates351.80334.80222.60
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2022.0714.67
    Diluted EPS23.2022.0614.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2022.0714.67
    Diluted EPS23.2022.0614.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:44 am