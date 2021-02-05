MARKET NEWS

PI Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,162.10 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,162.10 crore in December 2020 up 36.75% from Rs. 849.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2020 up 61.35% from Rs. 121.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.40 crore in December 2020 up 52.92% from Rs. 205.60 crore in December 2019.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.76 in December 2019.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,251.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 45.38% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,162.101,157.70849.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,162.101,157.70849.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials589.40635.40419.00
Purchase of Traded Goods11.9054.9031.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.70-43.703.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost108.3099.9076.40
Depreciation44.0043.3031.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses161.30131.10133.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax231.50236.80154.60
Other Income38.9033.6019.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.40270.40173.70
Interest6.607.603.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax263.80262.80169.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax263.80262.80169.90
Tax68.2045.1048.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities195.60217.70121.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period195.60217.70121.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-0.10-0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates195.40217.60121.10
Equity Share Capital15.2015.2013.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.8314.618.76
Diluted EPS12.8214.608.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.8314.618.76
Diluted EPS12.8214.608.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:11 am

