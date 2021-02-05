PI Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,162.10 crore, up 36.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,162.10 crore in December 2020 up 36.75% from Rs. 849.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.40 crore in December 2020 up 61.35% from Rs. 121.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.40 crore in December 2020 up 52.92% from Rs. 205.60 crore in December 2019.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.76 in December 2019.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,251.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 45.38% over the last 12 months.