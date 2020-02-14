PI Industries Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 849.80 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.80 crore in December 2019 up 20.11% from Rs. 707.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.10 crore in December 2019 up 12.44% from Rs. 107.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.60 crore in December 2019 up 25.44% from Rs. 163.90 crore in December 2018.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

PI Industries shares closed at 1,557.10 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.44% returns over the last 6 months and 72.24% over the last 12 months.