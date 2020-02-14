App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PI Industries Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 849.80 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.80 crore in December 2019 up 20.11% from Rs. 707.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.10 crore in December 2019 up 12.44% from Rs. 107.70 crore in December 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.60 crore in December 2019 up 25.44% from Rs. 163.90 crore in December 2018.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

PI Industries shares closed at 1,557.10 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.44% returns over the last 6 months and 72.24% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations849.80907.40707.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations849.80907.40707.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials419.00459.90351.70
Purchase of Traded Goods31.6047.7026.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.1014.70-0.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost76.4072.8064.30
Depreciation31.9031.7023.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses133.20119.80116.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.60160.80125.70
Other Income19.1010.9014.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.70171.70140.40
Interest3.802.500.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.90169.20139.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax169.90169.20139.50
Tax48.7046.1031.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.20123.10107.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.20123.10107.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.100.10--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates121.10123.20107.70
Equity Share Capital13.8013.8013.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.768.95--
Diluted EPS8.768.94--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.768.95--
Diluted EPS8.768.94--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #PI Industries #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.