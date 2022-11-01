 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phyto Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2022 up 77.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.
Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021. Phyto Chem shares closed at 23.45 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 14.67% over the last 12 months.
Phyto Chem (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.471.4110.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.471.4110.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.951.948.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.82-1.07-0.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.770.780.79
Depreciation0.100.100.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.070.590.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.41-0.921.27
Other Income0.030.000.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.44-0.921.58
Interest0.460.500.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.97-1.421.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.97-1.421.13
Tax0.000.150.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.98-1.571.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.98-1.571.12
Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.60-3.650.68
Diluted EPS4.60-3.650.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.60-3.650.68
Diluted EPS4.60-3.650.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
