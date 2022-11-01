Phyto Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.47 1.41 10.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.47 1.41 10.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.95 1.94 8.06 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 -1.07 -0.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.77 0.78 0.79 Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.07 0.59 0.83 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.41 -0.92 1.27 Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.44 -0.92 1.58 Interest 0.46 0.50 0.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.97 -1.42 1.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.97 -1.42 1.13 Tax 0.00 0.15 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.98 -1.57 1.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.98 -1.57 1.12 Equity Share Capital 4.30 4.30 4.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.60 -3.65 0.68 Diluted EPS 4.60 -3.65 0.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.60 -3.65 0.68 Diluted EPS 4.60 -3.65 0.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited