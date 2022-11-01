Phyto Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2022 up 77.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.
Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.
|Phyto Chem shares closed at 23.45 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 14.67% over the last 12 months.
|Phyto Chem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.47
|1.41
|10.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.47
|1.41
|10.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.95
|1.94
|8.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|-1.07
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.78
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|0.59
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|-0.92
|1.27
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.44
|-0.92
|1.58
|Interest
|0.46
|0.50
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.97
|-1.42
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.97
|-1.42
|1.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.98
|-1.57
|1.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.98
|-1.57
|1.12
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.60
|-3.65
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|4.60
|-3.65
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.60
|-3.65
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|4.60
|-3.65
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited