Phyto Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in September 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2022 up 77.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.