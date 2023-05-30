English
    Phyto Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 45.11% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2023 up 45.11% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 153.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 9.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

    Phyto Chem shares closed at 38.33 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 69.60% over the last 12 months.

    Phyto Chem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.007.883.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.007.883.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.945.171.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.721.09-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.870.83
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.880.471.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.180.42
    Other Income0.070.060.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.240.55
    Interest0.660.480.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.24-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.24-0.04
    Tax-0.180.07-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.12-0.310.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.12-0.310.05
    Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.28-0.720.11
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.720.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.28-0.720.11
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.720.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023