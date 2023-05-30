Phyto Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 45.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2023 up 45.11% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 153.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 9.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 38.33 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 69.60% over the last 12 months.