Phyto Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 72.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in March 2020 down 72.48% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 39.33% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020 down 26.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.
Phyto Chem shares closed at 25.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|Phyto Chem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.97
|17.48
|14.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.97
|17.48
|14.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.66
|14.07
|11.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|1.35
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.90
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|1.07
|2.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.02
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.67
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.64
|0.62
|Interest
|0.83
|0.22
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.42
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.42
|-0.09
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.31
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.31
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.73
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.73
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.73
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.73
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
