Phyto Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 72.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in March 2020 down 72.48% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 39.33% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020 down 26.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 25.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)