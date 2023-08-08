Phyto Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 54.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 54.11% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2023 down 11.88% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 down 36.59% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 40.58 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.88% returns over the last 6 months and 80.76% over the last 12 months.