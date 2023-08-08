English
    Phyto Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 54.11% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 54.11% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2023 down 11.88% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 down 36.59% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Phyto Chem shares closed at 40.58 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.88% returns over the last 6 months and 80.76% over the last 12 months.

    Phyto Chem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.645.001.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.645.001.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.201.941.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.290.72-1.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.810.78
    Depreciation0.080.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.660.880.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.360.54-0.92
    Other Income0.150.070.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.200.61-0.92
    Interest0.560.660.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.76-0.05-1.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.76-0.05-1.42
    Tax0.00-0.180.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.760.12-1.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.760.12-1.57
    Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.080.28-3.65
    Diluted EPS-4.080.28-3.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.080.28-3.65
    Diluted EPS-4.080.28-3.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

