Phyto Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 16.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 16.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 18.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.

Phyto Chem (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.41 3.44 1.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.41 3.44 1.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.94 1.10 2.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.07 -0.36 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 0.83 0.78
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 1.36 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 0.42 -1.78
Other Income 0.00 0.13 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 0.55 -0.97
Interest 0.50 0.59 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.42 -0.04 -1.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.42 -0.04 -1.47
Tax 0.15 -0.09 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.57 0.05 -1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.57 0.05 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 4.30 4.30 4.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.65 0.11 -3.38
Diluted EPS -3.65 0.11 -3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.65 0.11 -3.38
Diluted EPS -3.65 0.11 -3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Phyto Chem #Phyto Chem (India) #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
