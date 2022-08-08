Phyto Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 16.13% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 16.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.
Phyto Chem shares closed at 18.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.
|Phyto Chem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.41
|3.44
|1.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.41
|3.44
|1.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.94
|1.10
|2.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.07
|-0.36
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.83
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|1.36
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|0.42
|-1.78
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.13
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|0.55
|-0.97
|Interest
|0.50
|0.59
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.42
|-0.04
|-1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.42
|-0.04
|-1.47
|Tax
|0.15
|-0.09
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.57
|0.05
|-1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.57
|0.05
|-1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|0.11
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|0.11
|-3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|0.11
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|0.11
|-3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited