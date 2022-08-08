Phyto Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 16.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 18.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.