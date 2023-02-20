Phyto Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 159.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 72.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
Phyto Chem shares closed at 48.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 151.30% returns over the last 6 months and 117.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Phyto Chem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.88
|12.47
|7.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.88
|12.47
|7.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.17
|8.95
|2.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.09
|-0.82
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.77
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|1.07
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|2.41
|1.09
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|2.44
|1.14
|Interest
|0.48
|0.46
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|1.97
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|1.97
|0.58
|Tax
|0.07
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|1.98
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|1.98
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|4.60
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|4.60
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|4.60
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|4.60
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited