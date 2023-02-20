 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phyto Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 159.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 72.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Phyto Chem (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.88 12.47 7.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.88 12.47 7.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.17 8.95 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.09 -0.82 2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.77 0.77
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 1.07 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 2.41 1.09
Other Income 0.06 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 2.44 1.14
Interest 0.48 0.46 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 1.97 0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 1.97 0.58
Tax 0.07 0.00 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 1.98 0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 1.98 0.52
Equity Share Capital 4.30 4.30 4.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 4.60 1.21
Diluted EPS -0.72 4.60 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 4.60 1.21
Diluted EPS -0.72 4.60 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited