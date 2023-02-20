Phyto Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 159.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 72.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.