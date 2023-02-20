English
    Phyto Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 159.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 72.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

    Phyto Chem shares closed at 48.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 151.30% returns over the last 6 months and 117.98% over the last 12 months.

    Phyto Chem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.8812.477.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.8812.477.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.178.952.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.09-0.822.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.770.77
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.471.070.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.182.411.09
    Other Income0.060.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.242.441.14
    Interest0.480.460.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.241.970.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.241.970.58
    Tax0.070.000.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.311.980.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.311.980.52
    Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.724.601.21
    Diluted EPS-0.724.601.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.724.601.21
    Diluted EPS-0.724.601.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Phyto Chem #Phyto Chem (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am