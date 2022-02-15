Phyto Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore, up 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore in December 2021 up 30.1% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 28.64% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 53.09% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2020.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 22.60 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.