Phyto Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 66.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2020 down 66.45% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 28.38% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 9.46% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

Phyto Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 23.70 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 13.40% over the last 12 months.