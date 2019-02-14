Phyto Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.52 crore, up 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.52 crore in December 2018 up 3.74% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 179.54% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 60.61% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2017.

Phyto Chem shares closed at 37.75 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.67% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.