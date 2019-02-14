Phyto Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.52 crore, up 3.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phyto Chem (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.52 crore in December 2018 up 3.74% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 179.54% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 60.61% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2017.
Phyto Chem shares closed at 37.75 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.67% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Phyto Chem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.52
|21.01
|14.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.52
|21.01
|14.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.70
|15.69
|10.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.37
|-0.34
|1.24
|Power & Fuel
|0.02
|0.04
|0.03
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|1.02
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|2.34
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|2.16
|1.23
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|2.16
|1.23
|Interest
|0.42
|0.24
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|1.92
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|1.92
|0.67
|Tax
|0.35
|-0.11
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|2.03
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|2.03
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|4.73
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|4.73
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|4.73
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|4.73
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited