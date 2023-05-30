Photoquip India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 1.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 1.85% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 66.63% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.74% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.
Photoquip India shares closed at 19.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.66% over the last 12 months.
|Photoquip (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.39
|2.89
|3.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.39
|2.89
|3.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.71
|1.61
|2.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.73
|1.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.33
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.72
|0.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.66
|-1.84
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.02
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.64
|-1.68
|Interest
|0.24
|0.30
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.94
|-1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-0.94
|-1.99
|Tax
|0.23
|0.21
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-1.15
|-2.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-1.15
|-2.42
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-2.40
|-5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-2.40
|-5.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-2.40
|-5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-2.40
|-5.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited