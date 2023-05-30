English
    Photoquip India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 1.85% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 1.85% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 66.63% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.74% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

    Photoquip India shares closed at 19.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.66% over the last 12 months.

    Photoquip (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.392.893.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.392.893.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.22----
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.711.612.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.731.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.330.29
    Depreciation0.170.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.720.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.66-1.84
    Other Income0.180.020.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.64-1.68
    Interest0.240.300.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.58-0.94-1.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.58-0.94-1.99
    Tax0.230.210.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.81-1.15-2.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.81-1.15-2.42
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.69-2.40-5.05
    Diluted EPS-1.69-2.40-5.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.69-2.40-5.05
    Diluted EPS-1.69-2.40-5.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm