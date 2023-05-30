Photoquip India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 1.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 1.85% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 66.63% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.74% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

Photoquip India shares closed at 19.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.66% over the last 12 months.