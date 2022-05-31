Photoquip India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in March 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022 up 3.92% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021.
Photoquip India shares closed at 18.20 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Photoquip (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.46
|3.80
|2.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.46
|3.80
|2.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.77
|1.75
|1.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|0.68
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.25
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.46
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|0.49
|-2.66
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.04
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|0.53
|-1.48
|Interest
|0.32
|0.28
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.99
|0.24
|-1.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.99
|0.24
|-1.87
|Tax
|0.43
|-0.01
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.42
|0.25
|-2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.42
|0.25
|-2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.05
|0.51
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-5.05
|0.51
|-5.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.05
|0.51
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-5.05
|0.51
|-5.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited