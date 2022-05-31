Photoquip India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in March 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022 up 3.92% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021.

Photoquip India shares closed at 18.20 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)