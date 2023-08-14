English
    Photoquip India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, up 40.66% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 40.66% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 12.4% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Photoquip India shares closed at 21.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.

    Photoquip (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.433.392.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.433.392.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.22--
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.382.711.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-0.130.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.320.31
    Depreciation0.150.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.630.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.52-0.61
    Other Income0.060.180.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.34-0.56
    Interest0.250.240.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.78-0.58-0.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.78-0.58-0.84
    Tax0.130.230.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.91-0.81-1.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.91-0.81-1.04
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.90-1.69-2.17
    Diluted EPS-1.90-1.69-2.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.90-1.69-2.17
    Diluted EPS-1.90-1.69-2.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

