Photoquip India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, up 40.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 40.66% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 12.4% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Photoquip India shares closed at 21.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.