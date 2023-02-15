 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Photoquip India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 552.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 167.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Photoquip (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.89 2.89 3.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.89 2.89 3.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.61 2.69 1.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.73 -0.18 0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.32 0.25
Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.72 0.54 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 -0.65 0.49
Other Income 0.02 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.59 0.53
Interest 0.30 0.29 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.94 -0.88 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.94 -0.88 0.24
Tax 0.21 0.22 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 -1.10 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 -1.10 0.25
Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.40 -2.30 0.51
Diluted EPS -2.40 -2.30 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.40 -2.30 0.51
Diluted EPS -2.40 -2.30 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
