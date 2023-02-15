English
    Photoquip India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 552.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 167.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    Photoquip India shares closed at 19.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 33.45% over the last 12 months.

    Photoquip (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.892.893.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.892.893.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.612.691.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.73-0.180.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.320.25
    Depreciation0.170.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.540.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-0.650.49
    Other Income0.020.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.590.53
    Interest0.300.290.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.94-0.880.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-0.880.24
    Tax0.210.22-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.15-1.100.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.15-1.100.25
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-2.300.51
    Diluted EPS-2.40-2.300.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-2.300.51
    Diluted EPS-2.40-2.300.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

