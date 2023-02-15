Photoquip India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 552.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 167.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Photoquip India shares closed at 19.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 33.45% over the last 12 months.