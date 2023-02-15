Photoquip India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photoquip (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 552.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 167.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.
Photoquip India shares closed at 19.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 33.45% over the last 12 months.
|Photoquip (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.89
|2.89
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.89
|2.89
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.61
|2.69
|1.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|-0.18
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.32
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.54
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.65
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.59
|0.53
|Interest
|0.30
|0.29
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.88
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-0.88
|0.24
|Tax
|0.21
|0.22
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|-1.10
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|-1.10
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-2.30
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-2.30
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-2.30
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-2.30
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited