Photoquip India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore, down 55.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore in December 2020 down 55.28% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020 up 226.93% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Photoquip India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2019.

Photoquip India shares closed at 8.03 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)