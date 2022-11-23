Photon Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 806.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 806.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 41.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Photon Capital shares closed at 58.75 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.65% returns over the last 6 months and 54.81% over the last 12 months.