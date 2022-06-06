Photon Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 10548.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 10548.48% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 215.18% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 388.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Photon Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Photon Capital shares closed at 43.40 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)