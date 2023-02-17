 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Photon Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1067.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Photon Capital Advisors are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 1067.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Photon Capital Advisors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.05 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.05 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 1.51 1.51 1.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.37 -0.65
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.37 -0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.37 -0.65
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.37 -0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited