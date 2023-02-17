Photon Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1067.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 1067.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Photon Capital shares closed at 117.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 328.83% returns over the last 6 months