Photon Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1097.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Photon Capital Advisors are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 1097.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 127.35% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 118.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Photon Capital Advisors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.05 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.05 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.06 0.38
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.06 0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.06 0.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.06 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.06 0.38
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 0.04 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 -0.01 0.38
Equity Share Capital 1.51 1.51 1.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.09 2.54
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.09 2.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.09 2.54
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.09 2.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited