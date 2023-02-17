Photon Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1097.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 1097.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 127.35% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 118.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.