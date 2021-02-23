Photon Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 238.16% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Photon Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2019.

Photon Capital shares closed at 29.65 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)