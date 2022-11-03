Phoenix Town Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, up 90.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 90.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 141.02% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 1483.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Phoenix Town EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.