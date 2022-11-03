English
    Phoenix Town Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, up 90.9% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Township are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 90.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 141.02% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 1483.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Phoenix Town EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

    Phoenix Town shares closed at 45.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and 180.43% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Township
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.605.832.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.605.832.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.481.800.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.141.070.71
    Depreciation0.550.540.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.201.700.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.72-0.74
    Other Income0.070.100.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.81-0.71
    Interest0.230.180.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.63-0.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.63-0.89
    Tax-0.310.39--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.360.25-0.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.360.25-0.89
    Equity Share Capital13.9813.9813.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.18-0.63
    Diluted EPS0.260.18-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.18-0.63
    Diluted EPS0.260.18-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

