Phoenix Town Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 93.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 93.66% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020 down 161.92% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2020 down 325% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2019.

Phoenix Town shares closed at 9.70 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.18% over the last 12 months.