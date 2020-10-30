Phoenix Town Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 93.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Township are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 93.66% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020 down 161.92% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2020 down 325% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2019.
Phoenix Town shares closed at 9.70 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.18% over the last 12 months.
|Phoenix Township
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.55
|3.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.07
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.55
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.23
|1.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.35
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.32
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-1.14
|-0.37
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-1.14
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.19
|0.16
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-1.29
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|-1.29
|-0.56
|Tax
|0.24
|-0.21
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.75
|-1.09
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.75
|-1.09
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|13.98
|13.98
|13.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.78
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.78
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.78
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.78
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:55 pm