Phoenix Town Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 45.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Township are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 45.11% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 112.81% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.76% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
Phoenix Town shares closed at 56.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and 29.48% over the last 12 months.
|Phoenix Township
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.50
|7.94
|5.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.50
|7.94
|5.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.91
|2.05
|1.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|1.27
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.58
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.11
|3.31
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.74
|0.48
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.80
|0.52
|Interest
|0.43
|0.69
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.10
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.10
|0.34
|Tax
|0.27
|-0.03
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.13
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.13
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|13.98
|13.98
|13.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited