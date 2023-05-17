English
    Phoenix Town Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 45.11% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Township are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 45.11% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 112.81% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.76% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

    Phoenix Town shares closed at 56.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and 29.48% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Township
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.507.945.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.507.945.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.912.051.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.271.10
    Depreciation0.490.580.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.113.311.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.740.48
    Other Income0.160.060.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.800.52
    Interest0.430.690.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.100.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.100.34
    Tax0.27-0.03-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.130.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.130.52
    Equity Share Capital13.9813.9813.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.010.37
    Diluted EPS-0.050.010.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.010.37
    Diluted EPS-0.050.010.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Phoenix Town #Phoenix Township #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:16 pm