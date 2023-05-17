Phoenix Town Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 45.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 45.11% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 112.81% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.76% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Phoenix Town shares closed at 56.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and 29.48% over the last 12 months.