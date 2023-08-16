Phoenix Town Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.69 crore, up 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.69 crore in June 2023 up 14.84% from Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 39.67% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

Phoenix Town EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Phoenix Town shares closed at 72.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.16% returns over the last 6 months and 71.84% over the last 12 months.