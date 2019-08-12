Phoenix Town Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in June 2019 up 1.28% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 10.27% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2019 up 11.63% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2018.

Phoenix Town EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2018.

Phoenix Town shares closed at 11.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)