Phoenix Town Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 92.78% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.