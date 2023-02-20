Phoenix Town Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 92.78% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

Phoenix Town EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

Phoenix Town shares closed at 52.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months and 93.01% over the last 12 months.