Phoenix Town Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 51.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2020 down 51.58% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 165.44% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020 down 54.39% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2019.

Phoenix Town shares closed at 11.35 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)