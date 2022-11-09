 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phoenix Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore, up 97% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore in September 2022 up 97% from Rs. 59.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.40 crore in September 2022 up 260.21% from Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in September 2022 up 121.23% from Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,545.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.

Phoenix Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.87 112.22 59.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.87 112.22 59.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.90 7.90 5.90
Depreciation 7.67 7.10 7.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.15 30.68 28.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.16 66.53 18.75
Other Income 6.32 40.15 14.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.48 106.69 33.63
Interest 17.74 14.60 15.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.74 92.08 18.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.74 92.08 18.08
Tax 9.34 8.86 2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.40 83.22 15.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.40 83.22 15.38
Equity Share Capital 35.71 35.71 34.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 4.66 0.89
Diluted EPS 2.89 4.66 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 4.66 0.89
Diluted EPS 2.89 4.66 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022
