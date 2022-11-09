Phoenix Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore, up 97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore in September 2022 up 97% from Rs. 59.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.40 crore in September 2022 up 260.21% from Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in September 2022 up 121.23% from Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,545.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.