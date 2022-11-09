English
    Phoenix Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore, up 97% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore in September 2022 up 97% from Rs. 59.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.40 crore in September 2022 up 260.21% from Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in September 2022 up 121.23% from Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021.

    Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

    Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,545.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.87112.2259.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.87112.2259.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.907.905.90
    Depreciation7.677.107.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1530.6828.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.1666.5318.75
    Other Income6.3240.1514.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.48106.6933.63
    Interest17.7414.6015.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.7492.0818.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.7492.0818.08
    Tax9.348.862.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.4083.2215.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.4083.2215.38
    Equity Share Capital35.7135.7134.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.904.660.89
    Diluted EPS2.894.660.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.904.660.89
    Diluted EPS2.894.660.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

