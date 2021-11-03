Phoenix Mills Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.84 crore, up 33.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.84 crore in September 2021 up 33.26% from Rs. 44.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2021 up 2052.72% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021 up 38.14% from Rs. 29.50 crore in September 2020.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,010.80 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)