    Phoenix Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore in March 2023 up 19.03% from Rs. 102.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.16 crore in March 2023 up 75.91% from Rs. 57.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.89 crore in March 2023 down 0.77% from Rs. 90.59 crore in March 2022.

    Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2022.

    Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,422.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.96% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.54123.88102.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.54123.88102.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.2710.465.57
    Depreciation7.498.397.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.1526.9532.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6378.0857.30
    Other Income9.787.6725.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4085.7583.12
    Interest16.4417.0417.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.9768.7165.36
    Exceptional Items48.44----
    P/L Before Tax114.4168.7165.36
    Tax13.2514.387.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.1654.3357.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.1654.3357.50
    Equity Share Capital35.7235.7235.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.663.043.21
    Diluted EPS5.663.043.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.663.043.21
    Diluted EPS5.663.043.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

