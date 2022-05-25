 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phoenix Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.95 crore, up 23.26% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.95 crore in March 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 83.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.50 crore in March 2022 up 619.47% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in March 2022 up 107.82% from Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,128.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 55.27% over the last 12 months.

Phoenix Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.95 85.86 83.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.95 85.86 83.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.57 5.72 3.64
Depreciation 7.47 7.24 9.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.62 22.62 49.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.30 50.27 20.90
Other Income 25.82 13.29 13.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.12 63.56 34.50
Interest 17.76 14.59 12.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.36 48.97 21.81
Exceptional Items -- 24.22 --
P/L Before Tax 65.36 73.19 21.81
Tax 7.86 10.85 13.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.50 62.33 7.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.50 62.33 7.99
Equity Share Capital 35.70 34.43 34.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 3.49 0.24
Diluted EPS 3.21 3.50 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 3.49 0.24
Diluted EPS 3.21 3.50 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
