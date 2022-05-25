Phoenix Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.95 crore, up 23.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.95 crore in March 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 83.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.50 crore in March 2022 up 619.47% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in March 2022 up 107.82% from Rs. 43.59 crore in March 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,128.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 55.27% over the last 12 months.