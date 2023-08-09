English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Phoenix Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.87 crore in June 2023 up 5.03% from Rs. 112.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2023 down 38.5% from Rs. 83.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.11 crore in June 2023 down 22.57% from Rs. 113.79 crore in June 2022.

    Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2022.

    Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,690.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.84% returns over the last 6 months and 31.96% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.87122.54112.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.87122.54112.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.635.277.90
    Depreciation7.887.497.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0537.1530.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.3172.6366.53
    Other Income5.929.7840.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2382.40106.69
    Interest16.4616.4414.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.7765.9792.08
    Exceptional Items--48.44--
    P/L Before Tax63.77114.4192.08
    Tax12.5913.258.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.18101.1683.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.18101.1683.22
    Equity Share Capital35.7335.7235.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.875.664.66
    Diluted EPS2.865.664.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.875.664.66
    Diluted EPS2.865.664.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Phoenix Mills #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!