Phoenix Mills Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore, up 185.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore in June 2022 up 185.63% from Rs. 39.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.22 crore in June 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 234.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.79 crore in June 2022 up 120.95% from Rs. 51.50 crore in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,272.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.

Phoenix Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.22 102.95 39.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.22 102.95 39.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.90 5.57 4.00
Depreciation 7.10 7.47 6.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.68 32.62 19.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.53 57.30 9.24
Other Income 40.15 25.82 35.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.69 83.12 44.67
Interest 14.60 17.76 15.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.08 65.36 29.01
Exceptional Items -- -- 208.87
P/L Before Tax 92.08 65.36 237.88
Tax 8.86 7.86 3.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.22 57.50 234.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.22 57.50 234.71
Equity Share Capital 35.71 35.70 34.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 3.21 13.65
Diluted EPS 4.66 3.21 13.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 3.21 13.65
Diluted EPS 4.66 3.21 13.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
