Phoenix Mills Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore, up 185.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore in June 2022 up 185.63% from Rs. 39.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.22 crore in June 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 234.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.79 crore in June 2022 up 120.95% from Rs. 51.50 crore in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,272.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.